BRADLEY — The world continues to adapt and find innovative ways to implement COVID-related safety guidelines into events and celebrations. Rather than canceling the annual Christmas parade, the Village of Bradley changed course on the beloved event and showcased the 35th Annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Memories Drive-thru Parade on Friday event.
The theme was selected through a process of brainstorming and “Christmas Memories” was determined as a great way to reflect on Christmases past, as well as Christmases to look forward to in the future, explained parade coordinator Gail Schultz.
Schultz, who has coordinated the parade for the last decade, explained that there was discussion of whether or not to hold the annual event due to health and safety concerns.
“It was scary. I mean, do we do it? Do we not?” she said. “Once we made the decision to do the drive-thru, it was different and a challenge to work it out, but I think we got it.”
Schultz noted that the work required for organizing the parade “takes a village” and the team worked with the hope of everyone having “a safe, warm and wonderful Christmas.”
Spectators lined in vehicles on South Washington Avenue for their turn to drive through the stationary parade on Broadway Street, while having the option to tune to WVLI 92.7 FM for holiday music and updates throughout the event.
Spectators were provided with goodie bags at the start of the parade. A thousand goodie bags were compiled in preparation and were ready to cater to the over mile-long line of cars that were lined up at 6:15 p.m. This length continued to grow as it got closer to the start of the parade, which kicked off at 6:30 p.m. and was slated to continue for an hour. Some on social media estimated around 700 vehicles took to the parade path, while Schultz noted police’ estimates were even higher.
“Fortunately the parade participants were mostly all willing to stand in the cold and wave to spectators for an extra hour to get as many through as possible,” said Schultz after the parade. “I thought it was a wonderful parade. I do believe it was one of the largest turnouts we have had for the parade and am thankful we figured a way to keep everyone as socially distanced as possible.”
The floats lining Broadway included a timeline look at Peddinghaus, featuring company machinery from over the years with three machines: one from 2020, one from the ‘90s and one from the ‘60s. King Music went with what they know best and had a concert-like set up featuring equipment from their shop, including a full drum set and microphone stand.
Christmas lights lined a Bradley Fire Department truck, making the vehicle look more like Santa’s sleigh. The parade committee presented a first-place award to Cub Scout Pack 319, and second place was presented to Steurer Racing. Peddinghaus was awarded for Best Lighted Vehicle. First through third place for decor under the category of business was presented to DJ Pudge and Hammerdown Sounds (whose float hosted an ugly Christmas sweater party,) Ortman Construction (who had a campfire set up outside of their trailer) and King Music, respectively.
The finale of the parade included appearances from Santa, Mrs. Claus, Miss Merry Christmas (junior parade marshal Payten Carstens, 8) and Master Jack Frost (junior parade marshal Carter Austin, 7). The junior parade marshals were selected by luck of the draw from entries by local parents. Each year the parade features two junior parade marshals who are Bradley residents between the ages of 6 and 10. Both Carstens and Austin agreed that getting to see Santa and Mrs. Claus were what they were most excited for prior to the parade.
