On Dec. 3, the Back the Bailey Community Celebration was held at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Hosted by a local band, The Silhouettes, along with friends and family of Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey, the event raised more than $88,000 for Tyler and Sydney Bailey.

“Whether you donated, came in person or volunteered, we could not have done it without your support,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

“There are no words to describe how incredible it is to see the community come together.”

