Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, joined by his wife, Sydney, and family, join in the annual Blue Mass procession along South Indiana Avenue to St. Patrick Church for the honorary Mass to pray over all law enforcement and first responders. The procession begins each year at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn as part of the St. Patrick’s Half Paddy Festival.
Police officers and first responders walk in the annual Blue Mass procession traveling along South Indiana Avenue to St. Patrick Church for the honorary Mass to pray over all law enforcement and first responders.
Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois
Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey, center, and his wife, Sydney, left, are joined by family during the annual Blue Mass procession Saturday along South Indiana Avenue to St. Patrick Church.
Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois
The annual Blue Mass procession included Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family. The honorary Mass at St. Patrick Church prays over all law enforcement and first responders.
Daily Journal/Rachel Langlois
Daily Journal/
Rachel Langlois
Bystanders watch as police officers and first responders walk by in the annual Blue Mass procession traveling along South Indiana Avenue to St. Patrick’s Church.
KANKAKEE — The annual St. Patrick’s Half Paddy Festival took place this weekend and included the tradition of the Blue Mass procession on Saturday. The honorary Mass prays over all law enforcement and first responders.
The procession begins each year at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn and proceeds to St. Patrick Church.
This year, the procession included Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.
Community members came out to view the procession and to support Bailey, who was injured in an on-duty shooting in December 2021.
“It was wonderful to see Officer Tyler Bailey among those we thank for their work to keep our communities safe,” Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Baron wrote in a Facebook post recapping the busy weekend in Kankakee, which — in addition to the Half Paddy celebration — included the Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the second annual Kankakee Estival Festival and the homecomings of Bishop McNamara and Kankakee High School.
