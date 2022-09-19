KANKAKEE — The annual St. Patrick’s Half Paddy Festival took place this weekend and included the tradition of the Blue Mass procession on Saturday. The honorary Mass prays over all law enforcement and first responders.

The procession begins each year at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn and proceeds to St. Patrick Church.

This year, the procession included Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his family.

