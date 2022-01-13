The community continues to plan events to support the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. The following events will take place throughout the remainder of January.
Pancake Breakfast Benefit
From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley — the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast to benefit the officers’ families. There will be pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and children 5 and under eat free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
For more information, email bradleylionsclub@gmail.com.
#BlueForBailey Fundraiser
From 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, a fundraising event for Bailey and his family will be held at Northfield Square Mall in the former Carson’s department store. Raffle baskets, auctions and more will be available. All proceeds will be donated. The event is sponsored by The Hoppy Pig. For more information, search @BlueForBailey on Facebook.
Donate While You Dine
From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 983 N. Convent St., will be donating 50 percent of all of the sales to support the families of Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. For more information, call 815-614-3638.
Police vs. Fire basketball game
At 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, the Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee Firefighters Local 653 will play in a police vs. fire charity basketball game.
The game will be held at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, and entry is $5 per person.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides college scholarships to children whose first responders’ parents have either died in the line of duty or have become permanently disabled.
The remaining portion of the proceeds will benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
For more information and to donate, go to bit.ly/3tm2CO3.
