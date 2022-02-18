I Got Your Six 5K Run/Walk

The I Got Your Six 5K Run/Walk will be held May 22 at Perry Farm. 

Bradley resident Chris James and Bradley Police Office Brandon Jensen are organizing a 5K run/walk in honor of Officer Tyler Bailey and Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

The event will raise money for two law enforcement scholarships at Kankakee Community College in honor of Officer Bailey and in remembrance of Sgt. Rittmanic.

Titled “I Got Your Six 5K Run/Walk,” the race will kick off at 8 a.m. May 22 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais.

To register and for more information on donating or sponsoring, visit igotyoursix5k.com.