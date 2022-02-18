...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in the area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by early this afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding may still be occurring and minor flooding
remains possible due to a combination of rain, snowmelt, and river
ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River from confluence with Iroquois River
downstream to confluence with the Illinois River, including the
Wilmington gauge. The most significant flooding is expected
downstream of Wilmington near I-55 where an ice jam is occurring.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Backyards of some houses downstream of
Wilmington begin to flood. Low-lying sections of Bird Park and
Jeffers Park inundated in Kankakee.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Thursday was 9.8 feet. The river still
is likely ice affected.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain ice affected today
and may rise.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.