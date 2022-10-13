Christmas cards

Bradley resident Connie Wietrzykowski tallies some of the Christmas cards she wrote for U.S. troops during commercial breaks while watching television at home after work in 2018.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Connie Wietrzykowski is probably experiencing a little writer’s cramp this week. The Bradley resident has been busy with her annual campaign of sending Christmas cards to U.S. servicemen and servicewomen overseas.

It’s been a labor of love for Wietrzykowski, 68, and her husband, Vince, each fall since 2018.

“I started out helping my sister, Kathy Undershal, doing this four years ago,” she said. “She stopped doing it, but I just kept going.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you