...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80...
The combination of strong westerly winds, gusting at times to 40
mph, relative humidity values falling under 35 percent and locally
to 25 percent, and drying fine fuels will result in an elevated
fire danger and associated threat for fire spread this afternoon.
Conditions will improve through the evening as winds ease and
humidities rise.
Outdoor burning is not recommended, and extra caution is urged
around any equipment that may cause fire ignition. Any fires that
are able to start will pose an increased risk of spreading
rapidly out of control.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Bradley resident Connie Wietrzykowski tallies some of the Christmas cards she wrote for U.S. troops during commercial breaks while watching television at home after work in 2018.
BRADLEY — Connie Wietrzykowski is probably experiencing a little writer’s cramp this week. The Bradley resident has been busy with her annual campaign of sending Christmas cards to U.S. servicemen and servicewomen overseas.
It’s been a labor of love for Wietrzykowski, 68, and her husband, Vince, each fall since 2018.
“I started out helping my sister, Kathy Undershal, doing this four years ago,” she said. “She stopped doing it, but I just kept going.”
She writes the following on every card:
“Here we are another year, all our family is wishing you peace and joy on earth again. Thank you very much for all you do in keeping us safe and out of harm’s way. Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year. God bless.”
Wietrzykowski, a retired restaurant worker, has relied on the generous donations from area residents to keep the assembly line moving on getting the cards, signing them and getting them shipped.
“We still care and want them to have a Merry Christmas,” she said.
Vince, who served in the National Guard for 20 years, helps her with the process.
“My husband and I bundle them in 50s and take them to AMVETS in Beecher,” Connie said. “I just took a [total] bundle of 3,280 and it brought my total to 22,000. I enjoy doing it. We’re still here.”
Wietrzykowski was honored for her past efforts of sending the cards to the troops overseas and presented with a U.S. flag by U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, in 2018.
“All I could do is cry,” she said.
Wietrzykowski accepts donations for her cause, and they can be dropped off or sent to her at 371 N. Wabash, Bradley, IL 60915.
