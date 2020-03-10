BRADLEY — A Bradley woman has requested a vacant lot from the Bradley village administration so a community garden can be established to provide fresh food for area food pantries.
Chris Mazur, a resident in the 100 block of North Cleveland Avenue in Bradley for nearly two years, asked Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson at Monday’s village board meeting if there was an available site — preferable with a water source — in which a community garden could be established.
She explained the garden would grow vegetables, which would then be donated to local food banks.
“It’s important people have fresh foods. ... I’m sure I could get lots of volunteers” to help care for the garden, she said. She would like to have a garden established this spring.
Watson said he had a site in mind after Mazur made her request. He said about two years ago, the village cleared 157 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley. The property was donated to the village.
Before agreeing to turn over the property to Mazur for a garden, he said he would first check with the village’s law department to make sure the village would not be in any liability risk.
He said he planned to have an answer for Mazur at the March 23 board meeting.
Mazur informed the mayor time is of the essence because seeds need to get into the ground as spring is rapidly approaching.
After the meeting Mazur noted she had never operated a community garden, but had participated in several of them in other communities.
“We can’t have too much good, fresh food. We have food pantries in the area, but they supply canned and dried foods. People are not getting fresh vegetables,” she said.
