BRADLEY — Turning 90 years old is certainly a reason to celebrate.
At least Mark Wahlberg thinks so.
Just days before her 90th birthday on Nov. 21, Bradley resident Lou Hart grabbed the phone from her daughter who said someone wanted to talk to her.
To Hart’s surprise, the person on the other end of the video call was her favorite actor and restaurateur Mark Wahlberg.
“I wanted to call you and wish you an early happy birthday,” he said.
The surprise call was orchestrated by one of Hart’s granddaughters who lives in Philadelphia and was disappointed that the family wouldn’t be able to celebrate in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hart’s granddaughter reached out to a Facebook fan page and relayed what a big fan her grandma is of the Wahlbergs and their family restaurant, Wahlburgers.
Mark got the message.
He not only agreed to surprise Hart with a video call, but he also sent along some gifts, including autographed photos of himself and his brothers, an autographed baseball hat and coffee mug, a signed birthday card, and Christmas ornaments.
“I’m calming down,” Hart said Monday, several days after speaking with the actor. “[My birthday] was wonderful, especially when Mark called. That made my day.”
Hart’s family has surprised her twice before with trips to the Wahlburgers restaurant in Philadelphia. Her last visit was in 2018 when she turned 88 and one of her grandsons was turning 44.
The restaurant chain is owned by Wahlberg brothers — actors Mark and Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg — and was the subject of the TV series “Wahlburgers” on A&E for five years.
Hart raves all the time about how great the burgers are. Her favorite is a half-pounder with pulled pork, crispy fried onions and a special sauce on top.
Hart is also a longtime fan of the Wahlberg brothers’ acting, citing movies like “Mile 22” and “Ted” as some of her favorites starring Mark.
“He’s such a good-natured fellow,” Hart said. “He said he wanted to do this for me because, he says, ‘It won’t cost me nothing.’”
The video of the phone call Hart’s granddaughter posted to Facebook has been viewed over 2,000 times, she said.
“I told him I loved him, and he told me he loved me and he said God bless you and have a great day,” Hart recalled. “It’s just wonderful to have someone so famous take time to call you.”
LuAnn Southard, Hart’s daughter who lives with her in Bradley, said she didn’t tell her mother in advance who was on the phone so she wouldn’t get too nervous. After the call, she had to calm her mother down, who was running around the house in excitement.
“When my other sister did finally get home she ran out of the house, and I don’t think her feet hit the ground. She was like, ‘You’ll never guess who called me!’”
Hart has lived in Bradley for about 30 years. Before that, she lived in Bourbonnais for 28 years. She worked at several local stores before her retirement, including 25 years at Sears. She has five children, over a dozen grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren.
As for how it feels to turn 90?
“It feels real old,” Hart said, laughing. “Sometimes I feel like I’m really old, but sometimes I don’t.”
Hart said she is sad she hasn’t gotten to see her family much this year because of the pandemic. But she keeps connected with them over Facebook, and she keeps herself busy with things like puzzles, crosswords and color-by-numbers.
As for chatting with Mark Wahlberg?
“It was really wonderful,” she said. “I don’t know how many years I’ve got left, but I hope I get to spend some more time with him.”
