The Village of Bradley has once again expressed interest in LaVasseur Park, one of the Kankakee Valley Park District’s 33 parks. Unlike in October 2020 when Terry Memenga approached the KVPD board about taking over the park, the board might now be more open to discussions about the proposal.
Director of public works for Bradley, Memenga gave a short presentation at the KVPD board meeting on Jan. 24 about the village’s interest in purchasing a parcel of LaVasseur Park. Memenga said Bradley wants to enhance its park system and part of that would be through the purchase of approximately 8 acres of LaVasseur, which would equate to about half of the park.
The park sits behind the Kankakee Area YMCA and is located a couple of blocks outside Bradley village limits. It has a baseball field and a trail to the Kankakee River.
Memenga said Bradley is interested in the northern portion of the park as it wants to build a road to the river, install lighting, construct parking areas, and offer fishing and river access.
He said the move would not just benefit Bradley residents. Rather, he said, it would be beneficial for residents of Kankakee, Bourbonnais and “thousands of others that come to our park system to our trails and use them.”
“This would improve it for everyone to use it,” he said, adding that the purchase would be a “win-win” for all residents.
The board appeared lukewarm to the proposal as board member Bill Spriggs and board president Ray Eads spoke against selling the property during the district board’s meeting this week. Eads did say, however, that he would be open to discussion of an intergovernmental agreement.
“I’m dead set against it,” Spriggs said of a sale. “This is not right. We shouldn’t be selling parks. We don’t want to sell any of this.”
Spriggs added that the park has historical significance as it’s named after{span id=”docs-internal-guid-82197ef6-7fff-094e-cd11-9b7d4eb54f2e”}{span} Noel LaVasseur, one of the founders of Kankakee. Spriggs also said he wants to keep the park’s natural habitat intact.{/span}{/span}
“The people who live on that street don’t know any of what they want to do,” he said, referencing the new road, lighting and parking areas near the river. “They’re going to be tearing down 100-year-old trees.”
Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, said she’s not in favor of selling parks.
“It’s not a vacant piece of land,” she said. “This is a park. It’s an amenity.”
Board member Dave Skelly said he would be in favor of further discussions with Bradley officials on what the village wants to do to enhance the park.
“It makes the park better for everyone,” Skelly said. “When [people] go to a park, nobody cares who has ownership of the park.”
Memenga said Bradley is considering an investment of $300,000 to $400,000 into the park, which is adjacent to Bradley’s Helgeson Park, which has been a popular spot for snow sledding during the winter for decades. There’s very little parking at Helgeson Park.
“We’re only looking to improve the land,” Memenga said.
Memenga said Bradley wouldn’t likely agree to an agreement instead of a sale because of the amount of money the village would invest in the park. KVPD board members Skelly, Michael Matthews and Don Palmer were in agreement to meet with Bradley officials and talk more about the possibilities.
{span} {/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.