He did not wear a beard nor a red suit.
He didn’t ring bells as he walked nor bellow, “Ho, ho, ho!”
But Thomas O’Connor, who passed away Aug. 20 at the age of 81, was about as close to Santa Claus as any one man I ever have met.
The Bourbonnais man and longtime owner of the Bradley-based accounting firm of Larimer & O’Connor was the “secret Santa” who paid off numerous holiday layaway accounts at the Bradley Walmart for the past 10 years.
I learned of O’Connor and his holiday tradition in 2014.
Although I called O’Connor on a few occasions for some of his tax expertise when working on a story, it would not be fair of me to say we knew each other well.
However, I do know one of his daughters, Sissy, who also happened to be the principal of the Kankakee school where my wife, Michelle, was teaching at that time.
I asked Sissy if her father would be willing to discuss his Santa Claus giving. After speaking to her parents, they agreed. They had one condition. They did not want to be identified. They were not helping with holiday bills for the fame, but for the desire to help others.
I agreed. Other than to my editor and a couple of fellow reporters, I had not disclosed O’Connor as the person who was clearing these accounts.
That is, until now.
“He just loved doing this,” Sissy said a couple days ago of her dad. Truth be told, he likely found more pleasure in paying off the layaway account than the person who benefited from his largess.
When I sat in their home on that December 2014 day, the O’Connors talked of their blessings and how they wanted to pass blessings along.
“When I wake up in the morning, I want to do something to make someone’s life better, not worse,” he said at that time. “ ... I wanted to give back in some way and what better way than helping little kids.”
This week, after I received the OK from Tom’s wife, Maureen, to reveal his identity, I called her.
She acknowledged her husband might not be pleased his cover has been blown.
“I don’t know if he would like it,” she said. “He just thought he was helping someone who may be having some troubles themselves.
“We all have a lot of good memories because of him. Hopefully, he made some good memories for others through this.”
Surely, he did.
Maureen O’Connor said this holiday tradition will not end because of her husband’s death. A family foundation has been established to make sure these type of gifts will continue.
On average, the couple has cleared about $3,000 to $3,500 of layaway per year.
That amount initially started at about $1,000. But he would walk into the store and ask if there were more accounts he could help. So, the numbers grew.
“I’m sure we will continue this Walmart tradition. This is something he wanted.”
Kankakee Trinity Academy, 1580 S. Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, has received a $20,000 award from Keurig Dr Pepper and KaBOOM! for new playground equipment.
Trinity never has had a school playground.
The recently announced award was based off of the “Let’s Play Dream Playground” video contest. Trinity was one of five selected winners.
Teacher Sandie Marcukaitis said the playground has been the dream of the students, which began two years ago with her fifth-grade class.
After sending in paperwork and a video, the school was alerted on June 25 it had earned the grant.
The school is working with a consultant to choose a playground to build. The school does not yet have a build date.
She said the students are extremely excited about the new playground.
“We prayed all year and saw so many blessings come in for us to start a playground fund,” she said. “I left the prayer card on my wall for my class last year to continue with the prayer.”
In addition to Trinity, schools in Kenosha, Wis.; Burlington, N.D.; Jasper, Ind.; and Flint, Mich., also are receiving the grant.
Job well done, Trinity!
