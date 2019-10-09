BRADLEY — A third Bradley town hall meeting regarding legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana within the village will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the village hall.
The village hosted two town hall meetings last week.
The village is considering legalizing the sale of marijuana. The village board recently passed legislation allowing for a 3-percent sales tax on the product, but has not yet OK’d the sale within village limits.
The use of recreational marijuana for those 21 year or older becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Municipalities, however, have the ability to allow, prohibit or limit the sale of recreational marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!