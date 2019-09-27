BRADLEY — On the heels of Kankakee discussions regarding the legalization of local recreational marijuana sales, Bradley will host a pair of meetings to discuss this concept as well.
The Bradley Village Board has scheduled two meetings of the committee of the whole: the first will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave. The second meeting will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, also at the village hall.
Community members will be allowed to voice questions, concerns, objections or support regarding the prospect of the village allowing the sale of marijuana within village limits.
Kankakee held two committee meetings in September to discuss this issue and many people shared their thoughts on how it would impact the city.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker opened the door to marijuana sales statewide, not just for medical use, but recreational use as well.
While it will be legal to smoke marijuana at a home across the state beginning Jan. 1, municipalities have the option of allowing or banning the sale of marijuana.
To date, only Manteno, Bradley and Kankakee County have approved the tax. Kankakee appears set to approve the 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana Friday.
“We want to take the pulse of the community,” Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said of Bradley’s meetings. “Would the village be willing to host one of these places?”
Watson said the reality is marijuana is becoming more publicly accepted. And, he said, it would be an opportunity to generate village sales taxes.
“And it’s a noncaptive tax. You can choose to buy it or not buy it,” he said.
The Bourbonnais Village Board is discussing the idea.
“We have kicked it around, but I don’t know if we will. We might. I don’t necessarily know if we want a dispensary at this time. The trustees are still mulling that over,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said.
Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said the issue has not been discussed by the Momence City Council.
Several Illinois communities have chosen to opt out of marijuana sales.
How much revenue could be generated through marijuana sales is unknown.
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent noted no business has approached the village regarding establishing a business, but officials wanted to have all the documents in place if the event a business comes forward.
Nugent noted the business would likely be limited into what area of Manteno would be available.
“If someone comes forward, we would be open to talking, but no one has come forward with any proposal,” he said.
