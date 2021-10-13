BRADLEY — Bradley is set to begin construction for what will become the village’s second fire station.
The first steps are expected to begin in the coming weeks as the village board awarded a pair of contracts — totaling $247,865 — for excavating and foundation work which is expected to be completed before year’s end.
The village board approved a resolution awarding a $195,651 contract to Hamann Wagner Excavating of Chebanse and $52,214 to Kevin Nugent Construction, Inc., of Bourbonnais, for the foundation.
The board had been expected to award the sheet metal contract for the project’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in the amount of $177,500 to Jameson Sheet Metal, Inc., of Plainfield, but that was pulled out of the resolution as Mayor Mike Watson said some additional details needed to be finalized.
The project includes a 3,500-square-foot addition to the property at 1690 Newtowne Road, the site of the former Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce office. In addition, the existing 4,200-square-foot former chamber building will be undergoing extensive renovations.
Major portions of the project will go out for bid in the coming months.
The project was to begin this summer, but the village board opted to rebid the project as construction costs — projected to be in the $1.7 million range — came in at just under $3.5 million largely due to skyrocketing construction material costs.
Watson said he doesn’t believe costs will be decreased significantly on the second bids, but the time has come to begin this project so it will be completed by late 2022.
The village has been seeking to add a second fire station in its northeast portion for several years as a significant amount of residential and retail development has grown there.
The department’s response time are lengthy to get there, so the second station will bring those response times to within emergency standards, village officials say.
