BRADLEY — Street repair continues in Bradley, and the Blatt subdivision on the village’s west side is set for more upgrades as trustees OK’d a nearly $800,000 contract to rebuild roads in this area.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, a $798,850 contract was awarded to Tenco Excavating of Bourbonnais to completely rebuild 2,000 combined feet of road surface for Park Avenue, Dennis Avenue and Fairview Lane.

The project will consist of removing the existing asphalt surface and taking the structure to its base. The streets will be completely rebuilt, meaning this will not be a simple milling of the asphalt and the application of a new asphalt surface.

