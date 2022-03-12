BRADLEY — Bradley Mayor Mike Watson’s to-do list never runs out of items, and the latest target on the list deals with making inroads on improving housing — both owner-occupied and rental.
While the tools still are being crafted — meaning ordinances to put some teeth into place to aid the village in pushing for these upgrades — the mayor said the time for this focus is long past.
“Bradley has been investing in Bradley,” he said of the village board’s moves to bring about commercial and retail development and improvements along the community’s main arteries.
“It’s time for landlords to step up with investment,” he said. “And we are not just talking about rental property but homeownership as well.”
According to U.S. Census estimates from 2020, 66 percent of Bradley dwellings are owner-occupied, which is 2 percentage points higher than the United States rate of 64 percent.
Official results of the 2020 U.S. Census regarding housing are anticipated to be released in May.
The big picture
The news of stepping up enforcement of housing standards comes on the heels of the village’s crackdown on delinquent sewer accounts.
The village also recently approved plans for the redevelopment of large areas of Illinois 50 and West Broadway Street, areas where millions are expected to be spent.
Watson said the first new or revised ordinances are not likely to come before the full village board for at least three months.
“We are now placing an emphasis on property maintenance. We must do it both ways,” he said referring to rental as well as owner-occupied. “We just can’t target landlords.”
The mayor noted the recently enacted property tax rebate program — one in which village property owners receive a return on all of the village’s share of property taxes — can be used by owners to help complete needed repairs.
“We expect them to be investing back into their properties,” he said.
He hopes, at least.
“If we are doing our part as leadership, then [residents and property owners] have an obligation to spend some of that on property maintenance,” he reasoned.
Similar to many older communities, Bradley has areas where new housing has risen where corn and soybean fields once stood. But, the village also has many older sections that were built when housing standards were not stressed as they now are.
But even so, Watson said new house construction will come with beefed-up standards — mainly with more maintenance-free type requirements — so properties remain attractive and of higher quality for an extended period.
The mayor said this is an initiative he has been interested in pursuing even before he became mayor.
“I believe there are many residents who want upgraded standards,” he said. “I also know there are residents who may not be appreciative of this. But the village is investing in Bradley, and I believe the people will follow that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.