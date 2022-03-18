BRADLEY — Contracts to complete the redevelopment of the site the village of Bradley is transforming into its second fire station have been approved.
And the new bids came in at a rate that will finish turning the former Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce site into a fire station at a cost of $2.4 million.
That cost is about $1.1 million below the $3.5 million total the village had received from bid documents about six months ago, noted Rob Romo, Bradley's finance director.
"We saved about a million dollars by waiting. I would say it was worth the wait," Romo said.
In October, the village board awarded two construction contracts — totaling just under $248,000 — for excavating and foundation work at the location, 1690 Newtowne Road.
The work related to the October contracts has been completed.
The village is hoping the location will be ready for fire service by September or October.
The entire project was initially projected to come in the $1.7 million range. However, construction costs, mainly due to the sharp rise in building materials spiked due in large part to the pandemic and shipping issues.
The village put a hold on the project and then sought new bids when the building materials market calmed.
The 12 contracts awarded include:
• $57,350: Kankakee Valley Construction Co., Kankakee, for asphalt paving
• $178,146: PSI of Kankakee for concrete
• $88,200: RAMCORP Inc. of Wilmington for masonry
• $51,318: Steelfab Inc. of Kankakee for steel
• $646,522: PSI for general trades
• $56,780: Chiatello Construction, Dyer, Ind., for roofing
• $69,820: Commercial Flooring Systems Inc., Woodridge, for flooring
• $60,648: Artlow Systems Inc., Carol Stream, for epoxy flooring
• $56,450: Precise Painting, South Holland, for painting
• $12,000: F.E. Moran Inc., Lemont, for fire protection
• $218,975: Glade Plumbing & Piping Co., Kankakee, for plumbing
• $271,700: KPI Electric, Kankakee, for electrical
