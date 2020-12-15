BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board is eyeing a plan to issue up to $14.5 million of debt certificates to bring the ailing pension fund up to a 90 percent funding level by as soon as early 2021.
The board is moving toward selling bonds to get this job done. According to the police pension fund’s latest figures from May 1, 2019, the fund had approximately $19.2 million of assets, when it should have had $31.4 million.
Those figures translated to a 61 percent funding level, which is a considerable distance from the 90 percent funding level the pension will be required to have in 2040, according to a state mandate.
The board did not take any formal action on Monday. Finance director Rob Romo said additional details are still being gathered, but he believes within the next couple months, the board may adopt this debt service plan.
The administration explained to trustees that if the board moves in this direction, the village can pay $800,000 toward properly funding the pension for the current 33-member force and another $800,000 would go toward the first payment of the 20-year debt certificate. The pension has 27 retired officers or a spouse drawing a pension.
Romo said currently the village is paying a large amount toward finance fees regarding the outstanding debt so that money is basically being lost. This move, he said, allows the village to catch up on years of funding shortfalls.
If village finances can remain strong — much of the village’s revenue is tied to sales taxes which village voters increased by 1 percentage point last year — funds to satisfy the pension obligation and the debt should be maintained.
In fact, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson noted the debt certificate requires the village to maintain property funding, guaranteeing that whichever administration is leading the village, pension funding will remain constant.
“I believes this gives our village stability moving forward,” Watson said after the meeting. “This forces the hand of future boards to budget properly for pension funds for the next 20 years. There will be no more fudging the numbers.”
