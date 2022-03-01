BRADLEY — The newest member of the Bradley Police Department took the oath of office during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.
The swearing in of 25-year-old Aaron Cantwell brings the departments ranks to 34 officers, noted Police Chief Don Barber.
Barber said the department is likely to be adding three more officers within the next 30 days.
Cantwell is a 2015 graduate of Momence High School and the son of David and Kelly Cantwell of Momence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.