Bailey parade video still

Community members cheer and wave as the car driving Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey back home makes its way to the Bradley Police Department. Window paint on the SUV, driven by Bailey's father, Darin, reads "#547 Hometown Hero."

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

EDITOR'S NOTE: For full coverage of the homecoming parade, see Nov. 26's edition of the Daily Journal.

BRADLEY — Travelers hit traffic on Illinois Route 50 today for good reason, as a parade of vehicles escorted Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey back home to Bradley. People came out en masse, particularly on Broadway Street near Bradley's village hall, to have the chance to finally welcome Bailey back to the community. 

It's been almost 11 months since the Dec. 29 shooting that took the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Bailey. Since the early morning of Dec. 30, Bailey has spent most of his time up north in Chicago hospitals. 

