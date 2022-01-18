BRADLEY — A Bradley police lieutenant who is also a member of the Bradley Elementary School Board extended thanks to students and staff for their fundraising efforts and support during Thursday’s school board meeting.
After starting the meeting with a moment of silence to honor fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and critically wounded Officer Tyler Bailey, Superintendent Scott Goselin shared that the district has raised a total of $3,105 to benefit Rittmanic’s memorial fund and Bailey’s support fund.
This includes over $900 raised in four days by Bradley Central after seventh-grade social studies teacher Scott Bright pledged to let students shave his head if they brought in at least $500.
It also includes funds raised from all three schools, as students were encouraged to wear blue to school each day for a $5 donation. Staff and students also contributed additional donations.
Board member and Bradley Police Lt. Phil Trudeau thanked students for their support, which also included making banners, cards and a tribute video for Rittmanic’s memorial service.
“Everybody is kind of recovering and still in shock and disbelief of everything that happened,” he said. “The outpouring of support, we tremendously appreciate it. … It helps to know the community supports us. Marlene would be very proud, and Tyler is still fighting. He is a good kid. I just want to say thank you on behalf of the police department.”
