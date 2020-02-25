BRADLEY — This statement won’t likely come as a shock to those traveling through Bradley. A significant portion of the village’s streets are not in very good condition.
At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees and the public learned that some 40 percent of the village’s 75 miles of streets would be considered in average to below average condition.
And because the village for at least the past 10 years has been spending no more than $500,000 annually on surface maintenance — when the number should be closer to $3.5 million — the report should have surprised few.
Edward Rudd, of Robinson Engineering, told board members an increase in funding for streets needs to be strongly considered or the number of miles of crumbling roadways will only climb.
With a rating system of 0-100 — with 100 being the perfect road surface — the village’s road’s scored on average 53. However, much of those high scores came on newer roads in northern portion of the village.
Streets in east and central Bradley scores far lower.
The biggest factor for the roads is the freeze/thaw process and there’s little that can be done to deal with the Illinois climate.
The village, Rudd also noted, should develop a “pavement management system” through a computer software which would help officials target where current and future maintenance is and will be needed.
But, of course, the real need is cash.
For Bradley, Rudd said, the village should be spending $3 million to $3.5 million just to properly maintain its surfaces. He said even a $2 million annual investment would not keep the network of streets from declining in condition.
Officials are pinning funding hopes on increased sales taxes. The village has a referendum on the March 17 ballot of increase the village’s portion of income taxes from 1 percent to 2 percent, generating an additional $3.25 million annually.
At the same time, the village would reduce its portion of property taxes.
However, the increased rate will be in the hands of voters and there is no such things as a sure thing.
So what happens if the referendum is unsuccessful? Village finance director Rob Romo said developing a plan to better village streets would be an uphill battle.
But, he noted, the village must to better with road maintenance for a very practical reason.
It is much cheaper to properly maintain road, he said, than it is to let them get into poor condition and resurface them.
