LeVasseur Park sits behind the Kankakee Area YMCA and is a couple blocks from neighborhood Bradley. It’s so close that the village of Bradley is interested in possibly taking the park, which has a baseball field and a trail to the Kankakee River, off the hands of the Kankakee Valley Park District.
Terry Memenga, director of public works for Bradley, spoke at the KVPD board meeting on Monday at the Bird Park Conference Room about his wishes and to get feedback from commissioners.
“The purpose of my visit tonight is to gauge your interest in possibly what I truly believe is a win-win situation for [both] if you would consider some kind of transfer, sale or anything of the LeVasseur Park area whether it’s all of it or half of it maybe,” he said. “It would allow us to build upon that area.”
Bradley is looking for additional land to upgrade its nearby Helgeson Park that’s adjacent to the Kankakee Wastewater Treatment plant. Memenga said Bradley would clean up the area from the baseball field down to the river and also improve access and parking for Helgeson Park.
“There’s always something that can be done,” Memenga said. “It’s just a matter to what degree. I’ve been pushing very hard for a big investment from my board because I think this is a big asset.”
Bill Spriggs, president of the KVPD board, questioned what’s the win for the KVPD.
“It would take a great presentation for me to change my mind about selling the park to be honest with you, but on the other hand that’s what we’re here for — to discuss it,” Spriggs said.
Spriggs also said the baseball field is used by the Trinity Academy’s high school team and also the Nuscotomek League, which is affiliated with PONY Baseball and sponsors two Colt League teams and a Palomino squad.
Luke Shepherd, president of Nuscotomek League, said a collaboration of groups sunk $5,000 into the LeVasseur Park field in 2019 for re-sodding and fencing.
“Is it going to be used? Yes, I can tell you that,” Shepherd said. “Our whole goal was to revitalize that field which we did at the end of last year, preparing for this year which didn’t happen because of COVID. We played maybe three weeks out of this year when the governor finally opened up the state.”
Spriggs also said the Y uses the park for soccer and summer camp activities.
Memenga said Bradley has no intention to scrap the baseball field.
“Obviously, we’re at the very conceptual stage of the whole idea, whether we took all, half or part or whatever could be agreed to,” he said. “Whoever is using it now would continue.”
Board member J.J. Hollis said he wouldn’t be in favor of “giving away” the park, and other board members were in consensus.
“I am against getting rid of open space or giving it away, however I’m not against partnerships,” Hollis said. “If the Village of Bradley is willing to do that … I wouldn’t have a problem with sitting down and discussing that.
“If we go talking about getting rid of property, our constituents are going to be in an uproar because we’re trying to sell off open space.”
Memenga presented an engineer’s preliminary plan of what he had in mind for the park to Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD. A possible long-term lease of part of the park was also discussed.
“We need to take a closer look to what you’re planning, what your ideas are,” Spriggs said. “That would give us a better gauge as to what we might want to do in the future, but this is going to take some discussion.”
Memenga said Bradley is considering a substantial investment into the park.
“I’m not sure how my board would feel about investing three to four hundred thousand dollars in something they don’t own,” he said.
The board agreed to have Memenga meet with Heitz and her staff further about any possible plans.
