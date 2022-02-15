BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley is taking steps to collect more than $280,000 in unpaid sewer bills.
At Monday’s board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson said beginning in March, the village’s Department of Public Works will begin shutting off sewer service to homes, businesses and apartments with delinquent accounts.
Watson said there are about 250 customers in the village who have not paid their bills, with Finance Director Rob Romo adding there are several accounts owing about $6,000 each. They have not paid their bills for more than 15 years.
Romo said a majority of offenders are landlords.
“We want to get a very loud word out to those delinquents to pay up,” Watson said after Monday’s meeting. “They need to pay their bills. Otherwise, there is going to be a J.U.L.I.E. call made to mark off where all the utilities are and start an excavation process that will disconnect their service.”
Department of Public Works Director Terry Memenga said a stop valve will be installed and service will be shut off. This will render the structure uninhabitable and those living there will have to vacate.
Watson and Memenga said aside from paying the bill, offenders will have to pay for the shutoff valve — at a cost of likely $500 — before service is restored.
“We are hopeful people will do the right thing and come in and pay their bill,” Watson said. “It takes money to run a sewer department. And by far I think we are the cheapest rate-wise in the entire metro area.”
The village froze sewer rates three years ago, Watson said. The average monthly bill for a resident is between $20 and $30, he said.
Police promotion
Also at Monday’s village board meeting, Bradley police officer Anthony Felesena was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
The 38-year-old Felesena has been a member of the department for 12 years. He most recently was an agent with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
Felesena and his family reside in Bradley.
Lions donation
Members of the Bradley Lions presented a check of $22,000 to Police Chief Donald Barber for the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
Rittmanic was killed and Bailey seriously injured Dec. 29 while investigating a call of a barking dog in an unattended vehicle at Comfort Inn.
The money was raised during the Lions Club’s Jan. 15 pancake breakfast, which raised $6,300. The remainder was from donations.
Splash pad update
The trustees approved by a 6-0 vote an agreement with Teska Associates Inc. of Plainfield to provide final landscape and architectural design for Lil’s Park splash pad.
Memenga said it is the latest step in the process to build the pad at the largest of the village’s 14 parks. It is located on East North Street, about a quarter of a mile east of Illinois Route 50.
Memenga said the village has applied for a $400,000 grant from the state to finance the project, which should be completed in 18 months.
Village officials said they would like to add more amenities to the park.
