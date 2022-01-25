BRADLEY — Could the long-sputtering new home construction industry be showing signs of life in Bradley? That answer appears to be yes.
Bradley officials saw more new houses built in 2021 than they had in 2019 and 2020 combined, and officials believe the 2021 total of 34 new houses could easily be doubled this year.
At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Bruce Page, director of the village’s community development department, noted in his year-end report that while 2021 saw 34 new single-family houses built — up from 18 in 2020 and 12 in 2019 — he is anticipating much more in 2022.
After the board meeting, Page said 75 would not be out of the question when asked how many new houses could be built within the village limits this year.
He noted there remains ongoing issues regarding the supply chain and increased prices for building materials, but he remains confident that this year could be a turning point for the village in terms of housing starts.
“I believe there is a pent-up demand for new homes. I firmly believe we will hit that figure,” he said of his 75-home estimate.
While there may not be any new subdivisions developed, he noted there is plenty of existing space in previously platted or started subdivisions.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I think 2022 could be a real turning point.”
Page and Mayor Mike Watson said the village’s recently enacted property-tax rebate program can only help attract builders and buyers to the village.
In his annual report, the 34 new homes were valued at $7.1 million, or an average value of $210,116.
His report did note building permit requests had dropped 6 percent when comparing 2021 to 2020. He said there are likely many factors for that decline, but noted higher building material prices and supply issues likely contributed to the decline. He also noted with so many property owners at home in 2020, many building and renovation projects were completed in 2020.
