TikTok challenges

Recently, there has been a series of monthly “challenges'' that have surfaced and are spreading nationwide on the popular social media platform, TikTok. Below is a list of challenges that two local school districts provided to parents.

• Mess up a toilet/vandalize a restroom

• Smack a staff member on the backside

• Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school

• Show your genitals in school halls

• Jab a breast

• Mess up school signs

• Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria

• Grab some “eggz” (theft/stealing)

• Ditch day

• Flip off front office

• Spray a neighbor’s fence