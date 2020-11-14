BRADLEY — The decision to go remote for a few weeks at Bradley Elementary School District 61 seems to have been the right call, with staff member COVID-19 cases at the schools still on the rise, Superintendent Scott Goselin said during Thursday’s school board meeting.
As of Thursday, the district has had 17 positive COVID-19 cases among staff members, an increase of 11 new cases in just over a week. The district also has 25 staff member close-contact quarantining at home and six additional staff members who are awaiting test results.
“Right now, if we had to go to school tomorrow — we still have a lot of cases and staff members out there — we wouldn’t be able to handle all of the kids coming back,” he said.
The school district switched to full remote learning starting Monday and will continue next week until Nov. 20. There will be no classes the following week, which consists of parent-teacher conferences and Thanksgiving break.
Goselin said the plan is still to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30. However, the district will continue to monitor many factors leading up to the return, including positivity rates in Kankakee and Will counties, which make up Region 7 in the state’s reopening plan. They’ll also monitor restrictions coming down from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the status of other area districts with in-person learning.
“The concern [among superintendents] is simply how much longer can they go without them shutting us down,” he said. “Hopefully that won’t happen.”
The Kankakee County Health Department has started deferring to schools to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing for themselves because of the department’s limited staff, he noted.
Another factor needed for a successful return to in-person school will be staff members returning healthy, Goselin said.
The number of staff members in quarantine due to close contact was creating problems not only among teachers, but for transportation and food service staff as well. It has become increasingly difficult to secure substitute teachers during this time, Goselin noted.
“They want to see the kids; they miss the kids deeply,” he said. “They want to get the kids back as fast as they can. They like the Zoom, but it’s not the same thing as seeing our kids in person.”
