BRADLEY — Bradley Elementary School District 61 is encouraging remote learners to return to the classroom for the second trimester, which begins Nov. 30.
The first two positive COVID-19 cases within the district since school began were reported Thursday, including one student and one staff member.
School had been in session for 22 days with no reported cases prior to Thursday.
As of Sept. 25, the district had required 44 individuals to isolate from school, 23 of whom were due to close contact.
Superintendent Scott Goselin said during Thursday’s school board meeting that the numbers are trending well for the district to push forward with in-person learning.
“Please give consideration of coming in person, because we really need you. We really want you here. We want to see your child in person,” he said.
The district is asking families to respond with their choice for the second trimester by Nov. 6 so staffing needs can be assessed.
“We want our kids here where we can get our kids here, and we are going to encourage them, but again, if parents want to do remote learning, that’s definitely an option,” Goselin said.
Goselin said administrators are focused on bringing more students back into the buildings in the second trimester, and he hopes the district will be able to lengthen school days by the start of the third trimester in March.
Students are currently attending four-hour days of instruction and completing an hour of remote work after school Monday through Friday.
Goselin said administrators are discussing the possibility of adding an hour onto the school day as well as incorporating in-school lunch periods.
The ultimate goal is to move back to full instructional days, which will take more time, he added.
“I think the most difficult task is probably the lunches, trying to get kids fed in an area they can eat and social distance,” he said. “We just can’t find the space or the staff members to do that, so I think we’re taking it in steps.”
The district has an enrollment of 1,343 students, with 365 students, or 27 percent, on a fully remote schedule.
Bradley Central has 342 in-person learners and 112 remote learners, and Bradley West has 252 in-person learners and 119 remote learners.
Bradley East has 395 in-person learners and 112 remote learners in kindergarten through second grade, and it has 123 in-person learners and 22 remote learners in pre-kindergarten.
