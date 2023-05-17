McCullough

Patrick "PJ" McCullough

 Daily Journal/Stephanie Markham

BRADLEY — The newest member of the Bradley Elementary District 61 School Board was sworn in Monday.

Patrick “PJ” McCullough, a Bradley resident and parent, earned a spot on the seven-member board in the April 4 election.

This was McCullough’s second time running for school board and first time winning an election.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you