The Bradley Elementary School Board met Thursday to approve school upgrades.

 Daily Journal/file

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved a contract Thursday for HVAC upgrades to Bradley East and Bradley West schools.

The board also took the next step toward bringing a school resource officer into the district.

Out of four companies to submitted bids, the lowest came from Glade Plumbing & Piping, of Kankakee, for a total of $1,267,770, plus $439,230 for the alternate bid.

