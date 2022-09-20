Bradley school days extended (copy)

The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.

 Daily Journal/file

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and heard an enrollment update Thursday in the District 61 administration building.

Finance Director Nicole McCarty gave the board updated FY23 figures during a budget hearing before the regular board meeting.

McCarty said the FY23 budget includes anticipated revenue of $22,569,335 and anticipated expenses of $22,457,555, leaving the district with a surplus of $111,780.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

Recommended for you