A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Nearshore Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor...
Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
Open Waters from Winthrop Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...
Automated observation platforms along the Lake Michigan shore
continue to indicate east to southeasterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 kt
and building wave heights to 4 feet. The winds are in response to
thunderstorms in Lower Michigan. Winds will gradually subside
through the next few hours returning wave heights below 3 feet by
this evening.
Locations impacted include...
Harrison-Dever Crib, Wilmette Harbor, 31st Street Harbor, Monroe
Harbor, Burns Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Winthrop Harbor, Indiana
Harbor, Montrose Harbor, Waukegan Harbor, Burnham Harbor and Hammond
Marina.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the fiscal year 2023 budget and heard an enrollment update Thursday in the District 61 administration building.
Finance Director Nicole McCarty gave the board updated FY23 figures during a budget hearing before the regular board meeting.
McCarty said the FY23 budget includes anticipated revenue of $22,569,335 and anticipated expenses of $22,457,555, leaving the district with a surplus of $111,780.
The district is budgeting to receive 98 percent of its property taxes, she said.
McCarty noted that the Illinois Department of Revenue has released estimates for CPPRT (corporate personal property replacement tax funds), which go toward the district’s revenue.
CPPRT is collected statewide and distributed to taxing bodies based on a percent allocation that was established in the mid 1970s, she explained.
Taxing bodies typically use the state’s estimates to figure out their budgets, she said.
“Last month, I was budgeting more conservatively at 75 percent (of what the district received last year),” she said. “I increased that to 90 percent of the new estimate, because they are projecting an additional increase.”
The district is also expecting to receive $105,562.61 in additional evidence-based revenue. The district is considered Tier II in the state’s evidence-based funding model, McCarty said.
She also noted there are $50,000 contingencies in both the education fund and the operations and maintenance fund, which is what is typically budgeted.
ENROLLMENT
Also on Thursday, Superintendent Scott Goselin presented end-of-August student enrollment figures during his superintendent’s report.
The figures were from 2022 extending back through 2010.
This year, the district reports that 1,284 students are enrolled, the lowest it has been in about the past dozen years.
The highest it has been was in the 1,600 range from 2011 to 2014.
“I just wanted to make sure you saw the trend going downwards,” Goselin said.
The number has decreased almost every year since 2011, when 1,668 students were enrolled by the end of August.
The only exception was from 2020 to 2021, which saw a slight increase from 1,346 to 1,352 students.
Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.
