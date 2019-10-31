Some call it Halloween. For Bradley resident Wendy Robinson, it might be more aptly described as the season of the scarecrow.
In advance of Halloween, Robinson, 75, begins making her distinctive scarecrows. Each year, she makes around six unique scarecrow faces and outfits by hand using pantyhose, cotton stuffing, buttons, fabric and straw from the craft store. Her front yard now is decorated with more than two dozen similar creations.
The tradition started after she found a small, handmade scarecrow for $5 at a garage sale.
“I thought to myself, ‘I could do that,’” Robinson said. So she did.
She made 17 scarecrows the first year. She’s lost track since. Her daughter, Susan Barton, who makes the wooden posts, is a huge fan of her mother’s creations, cataloging every scarecrow’s photo and insisting on keeping nearly all of them.
Barton also was the driving force behind her mother’s inaugural display along Route 45 at Perry Farm’s Scarecrow Hollow this year. But Scarecrow Hollow was just a drop in the bucket of first tries for Robinson. She’ll try her hand at just about anything, she said.
“Even if I’ve never done something before, I can do anything I set my mind to,” Robinson said. “Anyone can.” This has included everything from sewing a wedding dress from scratch for a coworker in need to making holiday decorations for the Bourbonnais Post Office where Barton works.
“The projects keep me busy, but I love making the scarecrows,“ Robinson said. “They each have their own little personalities and the kids love them.”
Rumor has it the kids also love trick-or-treating at the Robinson-Barton household on the 100 block of South Clinton Avenue. The duo hands out upwards of 60 pounds of candy to neighborhood kids every year. Despite today’s foreboding weather forecast they hope to deplete this year’s stash, which weighs in at 88 pounds.
