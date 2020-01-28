BRADLEY — The binding referendum which would increase Bradley sales tax rate and at the same time decrease property taxes has a pair of goals: Repair the village’s streets and alleys, and add a fire station and fire personnel.
The Bradley Village Board has now put it in writing as to how the revenue would be spent should the sales tax rate increase from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent. At Monday’s board meeting, by a 6-0 vote, trustees approved a resolution earmarking the additional revenue for street maintenance and fire department expansion.
While Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said the village would begin an education campaign in mid-February regarding the referendum, it appeared to begin on Monday.
Interim Fire Chief Jim Keener presented a PowerPoint presentation detailing how yearly fire calls have increased from 2,453 in 2010, to 3,147 in 2019 — an increase of 26 percent.
Based on what he described as a conservative 3 percent annual increase in calls for fire/ambulance service, he said estimates show the village could be responding to more than 4,000 calls in 2028.
Under the current construction of the one-station department, he said Bradley would need greater assistance from surrounding departments to deal with such call volume.
Village residents will vote on the referendum question during the March 17 primary election. A simple majority “yes” vote would increase the tax rate — which is projected to increase sales tax revenues by $3.25 million annually.
If approved, the increased sales tax rate would go into effect July 1.
Currently, the village collects some $7.3 million in sales taxes. The increased revenue would push that figure to more than $10.5 million, which would equate to a 45 percent increase in sales tax income.
As a trade-off for higher sales tax, the village will eliminate its portion of the property taxes, savings the owner of a $132,500 house — Bradley’s median house price — an estimated $280 a year in property taxes.
Bradley collects about $2.2 million annually through residential and commercial property taxes.
The sales tax hike would be in effect for a period no less than 10 years and, in all likelihood, many years beyond.
Because the tax increase is tied to shopping — the tax hike does not apply to vehicles, medications and food — village officials believe much of the new revenue will come from those who do not live in the village.
Bradley is largely Kankakee County’s retail hub so non-residents will be paying the tax hike and helping repair village streets and funding a new fire station, he noted.
