One of the original tenants of the outer circle of Northfield Square mall will be ending its long stay.
Pier 1 Imports, 1660 State Route 50, Bradley, will be closing sometime within the first few weeks of 2020.
“The Pier 1 store location in Bourbonnais/Bradley will close when our lease expires in early 2020,” spokeswoman Jennifer Engstrand Reeder said in an email. “As a matter of practice, we do everything we can to support our associates during this time of transition.”
The nearest locations are in Tinley Park and Orland Park.
The provider of imported furniture, home decor and other accessories opened along with the mall in August 1990 and had been a retail mainstay. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, similar to so many retailers, has been experiencing declining sales because of the growth of online shopping.
The company reported year-over-year revenues have declined by 14.9 percent.
The company closed 30 stores in March and noted plans to close another 150 stores. The company has some 900 stores nationwide.
Unfortunately, Bradley was on the list. The Bradley store is in the early stages of a going-out-business sale.
A publicly traded company, Pier 1 started in 1962 under the name Import Cargo in Mateo, Calif. By 1966, Pier 1 had 16 stores and was headquartered in Fort Worth.
•••
Kankakee County is becoming the home away from home for Dunkin Donuts as a fifth location soon will be opening here.
The newest Dunkin Donuts will be located inside the still-under-construction Gas N Wash station along the Bourbonnais Parkway along Interstate 57 in Bourbonnais.
The location is not expected to be open until early January.
The Dunkin Donut sign in front of the restaurant at 112 E. Bethel Drive in Bourbonnais noted the company is seeking applicants to operate the new store.
There are Dunkin Donut locations inside the Speedway gas station at I-57’s 308 interchange in Kankakee; inside Gas N Wash, 174 W. Court St., Kankakee; inside Minute Mart, 9051 N. Highway 45/52, Manteno; and the Bethel Drive restaurant.
Coffee and donuts should not difficult for anyone to find within this region. In addition to Dunkin Donuts, there are Starbucks Coffee shops in Bradley and Bourbonnais. One Starbucks is along Illinois Route 102 near the Jewel shopping center and another on Illinois Route 50 near the Northfield Square mall entrance. There is also a Starbucks inside Barnes & Noble Book Store in Bradley.
•••
Speaking of expanding businesses: Yet another Dollar General store has opened in Kankakee County.
The newest store opened at Sun River Terrace on the west side of the intersection of Illinois 17 and Illinois 1.
As this store was being built, a fourth location is being planned along West Jeffery Street within the Kankakee city limits.
The region has 10 Dollar Generals in Kankakee County. There are three in Kankakee, and one in the communities of Manteno, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park, St. Anne, Herscher and now Sun River Terrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!