Mike Watson (copy) (copy)

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson

BRADLEY — Some may say it pays to be a Bradley resident.

Literally.

On top of village property owners receiving a 100% refund of the village taxes late last year, Bradley residents — whether homeowners or renters — can receive up to a $120 gift card as the village will rebate up to $693,000.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you