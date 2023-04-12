Mike Watson

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson

BRADLEY — An approximate $16-$18 million, 50-unit, low-income, senior citizen apartment will not be built in Bradley, at least not as how it is presently designed.

On Monday, the Bradley Village Board voted 5-0 to deny the final plat for the proposed Bradley Pointe Residences as presented by Lombard developer Rodger Brown.

There was little discussion on the matter, which had also been rejected by a 5-2 vote last week by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you