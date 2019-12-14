BRADLEY — The village of Bradley is now the owner of the Carson’s men’s store in the Northfield Square mall.
Time will tell if this move is a stroke of genius or one which could become a regional punchline.
The $1.1 million transaction was completed Friday and the village will immediately receive the keys to the vacant, 80,000-square-foot former mall anchor store.
The village administration announced in mid-October it was negotiating on the property and had every intention of taking control of the property.
The village actually was purchasing the property from Tower Bourbonnais LLC, which is based in Woodland, Calif., and has owned the property since 2015.
The company purchased the property for $1.47 million when Namdar Real Estate, the owner of Northfield Square, moved to sell the mall’s anchor properties.
Earlier this week, Mike Watson, Bradley’s mayor pro tem, who had been leading the effort, said it would be hard to say how long the village will own the property.
He said the village had already had some inquiries regarding the property from investment organizations.
“We’ve created some interest,” he said. “Someone has come forward. I don’t know what may come of it, but we hadn’t even closed on it and we were getting some calls.”
Watson said the village also could enter into a partnership with another entity. The table is wide open, he said, regarding development options. The option discussed to this point is transforming the former department store into a convention center-type property.
This concept does have some legs to stand on as the mall area is home to several hotels.
The mall opened in August 1990 with anchor locations filled by one Carson’s store, Sears, JCPenney and Venture. Venture closed within the first few years of its opening.
Carson’s later split its men’s and women’s locations, becoming two of the mall’s anchor stores. Carson’s closed both of the Northfield stores in mid-2018.
Bradley hired a pair of planning and development firms to determine what could be the best use of the property. This report is not expected until the early portion of 2020.
Since its opening, Northfield has struggled with occupancy. The mall, in a high-traffic area and immediately off of an Interstate 57 interchange, is currently less than 40 percent leased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!