BRADLEY — Some five years or so after a real evergreen tree at Bradley Village Hall died and was removed, the Bradley Village Board agreed to purchase a new artificial one for the 2022 holiday.

It came at a cost. How about $15,069?

The village trustees approved the purchase of the 20-foot tree — which has the capability of being expanded to 40-feet — through the purchase of an additional lower half.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you