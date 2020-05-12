BRADLEY — Having not purchased a new police car for the past three years, the Bradley Village Board OK’d the acquisition of the nine 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicles for its patrol division.
Police Chief Don Barber said he was made aware of the potential to purchase the new vehicles only recently and he anticipates the new patrol cars being on village streets by as early as July.
The total cost of the SUVs is $420,000 — $46,667 per vehicle — and will replace aging Dodge Chargers, some purchased in 2012 and with 90,000 miles, which were spending more and more time being services and repaired, Barber noted.
Last year alone, he noted the department spent $67,000 on the squad car repairs.
“We’ve been bleeding money on vehicle repairs,” said finance director Rob Romo after Monday’s village board meeting. He noted in the past few years the village was basically balancing its budget by not having a vehicle-replacement program in operation.
And, he said, as the fleet ages, the cost of keeping them on the street was becoming a growing expense.
“When you balance the budget by not updating your fleet, it ends up costing taxpayers more in the long run,” Romo said.
The village has already received the new SUVs and staff is outfitting the new vehicles with all the department’s needs and modifications.
Of the department’s 34 officers, 24 are within the patrol division. The department has four to six vehicles on village streets per each eight-hour shift. The department has 20 vehicles.
Barber, chief since August 2019, said it is not his intention to purchase nine new police vehicles next year. He said he would rather purchase vehicles in quantities of two or three at a time.
“This fleet has been deteriorating,” Barber said.
He also noted that with the additional technology being placed at an officer’s fingertips, more room is required within police vehicles.
