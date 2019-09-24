BRADLEY — Bradley is planning an emergency purchase of computers for fire department vehicles.
Staffers told the village board Monday that fire department trucks and ambulances need the equipment, known as mobile data terminals.
They said the units allow emergency personnel to share information more efficiently with dispatchers. The personnel will be able to access such information as known hazards in buildings.
“You have technology at your fingertips. It cuts down on time,” village administrator Catherine Wojnarowski said.
Other area departments have this type of equipment, officials said.
Finance director Rob Romo said the $25,000 purchase would be considered an emergency because it’s “extremely important we get these.”
The board can ratify the purchase at its next meeting, officials said.
Also at the meeting, interim Fire Chief Jim Keener honored Raleigh Avenue resident Nate Parker. About 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Parker alerted authorities after noticing a fire to the exterior of a neighbor’s house across the street.
He got his garden hose, extended it across the street and sprayed the burning house, limiting damage to the structure, Keener said. This allowed Parker’s neighbors to continue living in the house during repairs, the chief said.
In other business, Wojnarowski said the village planned to soon hold two or three town halls about the possibility of allowing recreational marijuana shops in town. Such sales will become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.
The board enacted a 3 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana in case the village ultimately allows it.
