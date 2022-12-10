Inside the Bradley Village Board meeting room Friday afternoon, Bradley police patrolman Tyler Bailey was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

To be sure, this is not how Bailey envisioned his promotion when he took the sergeant’s examination well over a year ago and passed it on his first attempt.

In a four-minute ceremony, normally conducted during the course of a village board meeting, Bailey, 28, the village officer critically wounded nearly one year ago in a shooting at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley, received his sergeant’s badge.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

