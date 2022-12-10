Inside the Bradley Village Board meeting room Friday afternoon, Bradley police patrolman Tyler Bailey was promoted to the rank of sergeant.
To be sure, this is not how Bailey envisioned his promotion when he took the sergeant’s examination well over a year ago and passed it on his first attempt.
In a four-minute ceremony, normally conducted during the course of a village board meeting, Bailey, 28, the village officer critically wounded nearly one year ago in a shooting at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley, received his sergeant’s badge.
After his wife, Sydney, pinned the new badge to his uniform, he received a fist bump from Chief Don Barber.
“This means a whole lot,” Bailey quietly said. “It means more than anyone knows. I never thought this would happen.”
Becoming a sergeant had been his goal, but there is no question he did not believe it would have ever taken place due to the horrific events nearly one year ago in which he was severely wounded and another officer was shot and killed.
Asked what his thoughts were upon hearing he was to be promoted, he simply responded: “Holy crap!”
Bailey, a member of the Bradley department since May 2018, was one of the top-testing candidates eligible for the sergeant’s promotion. He had ranked second on the list and departments can select any of the top three candidates for promotion.
He is now one of eight sergeants on the 36-member force.
The move — while emotional, heartwarming and gracious — was equally about aiding his financial situation as he will be entering the village’s police pension fund, as it was about his short career as a police officer.
Due to the technicalities of the pension fund, Bailey will not be due an increase in his pension benefits until he reaches age 60. Per pension fund rules, Bailey will receive 65% of his final salary.
Based upon his sergeant’s salary of $100,422, Bailey’s benefit would be approximately $65,274. Sadly, as his benefit remains locked in place, his compensation will actually decrease over the next many years as inflation and the cost of living most certainly will rise.
Had Bailey entered the disability pension with his $78,811 salary, his annual benefit would have been $51,227.
“I just want to thank the community for welcoming me back. It’s been amazing, overwhelming. I never thought I would be this popular,” he said.
Sydney said the promotion “means everything” to them.
“Ten months ago I didn’t know if he would be here,” she said. Then when she learned the village was set to promote him to sergeant, she went through another stage of disbelief.
She noted that being a police officer was all Tyler ever wanted. She noted as a youth he always dressed for Halloween in a police costume.
“Tyler becoming a police officer was inevitable. He’s a very proud and confident individual. Always eager. He loves helping people.”
Tyler’s mother, Chebanse resident Danielle Hess, was on hand. She could only describe Tyler reciting the sergeant’s oath of office as surreal.
“This is an incredible day. I’m so proud. He’s so strong. There are just no words for this. This is an incredible honor. I’m anxious to see what his future holds for him.”
The pension account is funded by Bradley taxpayers.
“He earned the promotion by taking the [sergeant’s exam] and making the list,” Barber said. “Officer Bailey is just like everyone else who answered the call of duty. He answered the call disregarding his own safety.
“This is all about the police department and the village of Bradley taking care of its employees and family and doing the right thing.”
Barber said he had been contemplating the promotion for some time. He finally brought his thoughts to the Mayor Mike Watson and village trustees and all were in agreement that this was the correct move.
Watson noted after the oath was administered that the terrible episode from December 2021 was something no one should experience.
He said it was the village’s goal to find some way to help out this young couple.
“We’re ecstatic we could do this. We’re happy we do this for this young man. He’s going to need financial assistance. We will do our part to help accommodate him. This was the right thing to do,” Watson said.
Bailey was critically wounded in the line of duty in a Dec. 29, 2021 shooting that took the life of his partner, Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Since the early morning of Dec. 30, 2021, Bailey has spent most of his time in Chicago hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.
The alleged shooters in the attack, Darius Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, and Xandria Harris, of Bradley, face first-degree changes for the shooting death of Rittmanic, a 14-year member of the Bradley police force, and attempted murder for the shooting of Bailey.
The officers were responding to a late-night barking dog complaint at the Comfort Inn.
Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.
