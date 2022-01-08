...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River
forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated
factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level
fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.
* WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55
bridge.
* WHEN...From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately
adjacent to the river near the ice jam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam
remains in place.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain expected. Total
ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy
roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots,
and sidewalks are most susceptible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb
to above freezing during Saturday evening, ground and pavement
temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on
untreated surfaces.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Bradley Police vehicles follow at the end of the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, takes a moment outside near the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Local officers salute as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Officers and honor guard members stand at attention as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Bradley Police chief Don Barber wears a pin in memory of fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday while speaking to the media Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
The hearse carrying fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes under an American flag following the funeral services Friday morning at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. Hundreds of police vehicles led the way while Bradley Police followed at the back of the procession en route to the interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Supporters line the street as the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes by in the procession Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
A Kankakee Fire Department truck lets an American flag fly from its ladder while a family of flab-bearers stands next to it, awaiting the funeral procession of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic along Illinois Route 102 Friday.
The hearse carrying fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes under an American flag following the funeral services Friday morning at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. Hundreds of police vehicles led the way while Bradley Police followed at the back of the procession en route to the interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Bradley Police vehicles follow at the end of the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, takes a moment outside near the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Local officers salute as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Officers and honor guard members stand at attention as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Bradley Police chief Don Barber wears a pin in memory of fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday while speaking to the media Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
The hearse carrying fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes under an American flag following the funeral services Friday morning at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. Hundreds of police vehicles led the way while Bradley Police followed at the back of the procession en route to the interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Supporters line the street as the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes by in the procession Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
A Kankakee Fire Department truck lets an American flag fly from its ladder while a family of flab-bearers stands next to it, awaiting the funeral procession of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic along Illinois Route 102 Friday.
The hearse carrying fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes under an American flag following the funeral services Friday morning at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. Hundreds of police vehicles led the way while Bradley Police followed at the back of the procession en route to the interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
BOURBONNAIS — On a cold January morning, Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s spirit showed brightly through the words spoken in remembrance of her.
Her 49 years of life and the connections she made were celebrated Friday as the community gathered in her honor in Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.
A photo montage before the service showed the many facets of Rittmanic’s life — a wife to Lyn Stua, an aunt, a friend, a police officer and a proud member of the Bradley Police Department’s color guard.
Many of the pictures featured Rittmanic wearing a smile and surrounded by friends and family.
“Marlene’s infectious smile lit up our house each morning,” Stua said in the eulogy of her wife of 12 years.
“When you find your soulmate, you finally realize why you were put on this earth,” she said. “To work very hard at what you know so you can provide the best life for that soulmate. Wife, best friend, confidante, lover, and the most beautiful person I’ve ever had the privilege to gaze at in awe every single day."
Stua described their love as "fierce."
“We would just be sitting together talking about anything and everything, and in the middle of our thoughts, I would stop and say, ‘What did I do to deserve you?’ I must have done something miraculous that the good Lord gifted me the most beautiful woman on earth.
“She would reply, ‘Put your glasses on,” Stua shared, giving a glimpse into the playful relationship that they shared.
The 90-minute service paying tribute to Rittmanic began just after 10 a.m. and offered an intimate look at a life lost on Dec. 29 during a routine police call at Comfort Inn in Bradley.
The services began with a marching procession of funeral bagpipes played by officers making their way to the stage illuminated in blue light.
Attendees were then encouraged to truly listen to the lyrics as Chicago Police Officer Kenyatta Gaines sang Andra Day's "Rise Up" as the Rev. Ted Perry said they accurately describe Rittmanic's spirit.
That spirit was captured in sometimes emotional eulogies given by those who declared themselves honored to have known her.
Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber recalled training Rittmanic when she became a detective, being a mentor to her, pinning her when she became a sergeant and as a friend. They learned a lot about each other during their conversations through the years, he said.
“But I also learned a secret about Marlene and that she was Wonder Woman. She didn’t have a gold lasso, but she had the ability to compel people to tell the truth,” Barber said.
The bitter cold weather was no hindrance for community members lining the streets of Bourbonnais Friday to pay their respects to Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic as her funeral procession exited the Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
“It was also when I found out Marlene’s weakness and that was her middle name, Roberta,” Barber continued.
“She despised that name. It would stop her in her tracks. So I used it as much as I could,” he said, bringing another moment of levity to the mourning audience.
And, there were many members of that audience that he wanted to ensure Stua was aware of. Barber asked all the police officers in attendance — with representatives from local police departments and far beyond — to stand. He then introduced Stua to "the brothers and sisters she didn't know she had."
Perry asked all those police officers in attendance to do something in remembrance of Rittmanic.
“When you are at roll call, take 10 seconds of silence and ask yourself, “What would Marlene do?’ When you get in your cruiser and start that checklist, ask yourself, ‘What would Marlene do?’ When you look in your CAD and see the list of assignments and feel overwhelmed and exhausted, ask yourself, ‘What Marlene would do?’"
Even in her final words, Perry said, Rittmanic tried to help someone.
"'Just walk away,'" he slowly and emphatically quoted her words to the gunman. "That was Marlene. She was always trying to help someone make a better decision."
Perry added, "The past week marks a time in our lives that we will soon not forget. For the rest of our lives, it will be a tragic reminder of how delicate life is and how harsh evil can be."
1 of 38
Funeral services
A police officer stands guard over Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's coffin before services Friday.
Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, takes a moment outside near the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Officers and honor guard members stand at attention as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Bradley Police chief Don Barber wears a pin in memory of fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday while speaking to the media Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Supporters line the street as the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes by in the procession Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
The hearse carrying fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes under an American flag following the funeral services Friday morning at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. Hundreds of police vehicles led the way while Bradley Police followed at the back of the procession en route to the interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
A Kankakee Fire Department truck lets an American flag fly from its ladder while a family of flab-bearers stands next to it, awaiting the funeral procession of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic along Illinois Route 102 Friday.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers proceed to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
A Bradley Police officer proceeds to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening ahead of the military and first responders walk through at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Hundreds of officers from departments near and far flowed into the chapel to pay their respects in a procession that lasted for more than 15 minutes.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers, military and first responders proceed to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Snow begins to fall as an American flag posted by a fire engine billows outside the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Hundreds of law enforcement officers, military and first responders participated in a walk-through to pay their respects.
Bradley Police Deputy Chief Craig Anderson speaks to the media about fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic outside the visitation service held Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Hundreds of law enforcement officers, military and first responders participated in a walk through to pay their respects. "The community lost a leader," Anderson said in the interview. "... Marlene always had the view of people. She believed the best of everybody."
Bourbonnais and Kankakee Police officers lead the way to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening during the military and first responders walk through at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Hundreds of officers from departments near and far flowed into the chapel for more than 15 minutes to pay their respects.
Flags and blue ribbons line the sidewalks as officers arrive to participate in the first responders and military walk-through at the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Flags and blue ribbons line the sidewalks outside the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Flags and blue ribbons line the sidewalks outside the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Flags and blue ribbons line the sidewalks as officers arrive to participate in the first responders and military walk through at the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Bourbonnais Police officer Travis Garcia proceeds with his department, and many others, to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
An officer stops by the memorialized vehicle outside the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
A Bourbonnais Fire engine posts an American flag outside the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Hundreds of law enforcement officers, military and first responders participated in a walk through to pay their respects.
Law enforcement officers, military and first responders proceed to the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
PHOTOS: The funeral honors bestowed upon Sgt. Rittmanic
Hundreds of community members and police officers took part in services, visitation and processions in honor of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Here is a comprehensive look at the honors bestowed upon the fallen officer in pictures.
1 of 38
Funeral services
A police officer stands guard over Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's coffin before services Friday.
Photo courtesy of Alex Vucha
Funeral services
A flag is removed from the coffin of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to be folded and given to her family during private interment services at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Photo courtesy of Alex Vucha
Funeral services
Lyn Stua, dressed in white, is comforted during funeral services for her wife, Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, on Friday in Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
Photo courtesy of Alex Vucha
Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic funeral
An American flag blows in the wind outside the funeral service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday at the Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, takes a moment outside near the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Officers and honor guard members stand at attention as Bradley Police officers carry their fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic to the hearse Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Bradley Police chief Don Barber wears a pin in memory of fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday while speaking to the media Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Supporters line the street as the family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic passes by in the procession Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.
Police vehicles from dozens of departments participate in the funeral procession for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic Friday following the funeral services at Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.