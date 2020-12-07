BRADLEY — Bradley police confiscated 60 guns on Saturday from a home in the 200 block of North Center Avenue where they were called to investigate a report of domestic battery and shots fired.
Don P. Watson, 47, of Bradley, was arrested and charges are pending review of the case by the Kankakee County state’s attorney.
Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber said when officers responded to the North Center Avenue home at 8:30 p.m. they found subjects on the ground fighting.
Police arrested Watson and recovered a gun at the scene, according to police reports.
Later, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. Once inside, according to police, another 60 guns were found and confiscated on grounds that Watson did not having a valid firearms card.
At this time, Barber said in a news release, it appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community,
