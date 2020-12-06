BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a shooting today that left Antonio L. Allen, 31, of Kankakee, dead.
According to police, Cory T. Williams, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested and charges are pending.
At 9:20 a.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue for a report of domestic battery. Upon arrival, police found Allen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Kankakee hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The suspect, Williams, had fled the residence, according to police.
With the assistance of the Kankakee police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Bourbonnais police and the Illinois State Police, Bradley officers located Williams. After a short chase in which Williams ran into a residence in Kankakee, he was apprehended, police say.
Williams was taken into custody without incident.
Kankakee shooting
This was the second shooting this weekend in Kankakee County. On Friday, Kankakee police investigated a drive-by shooting that left Patrick Chism, 32, of Bourbonnais, dead and an 8-year-old girl suffering a non-life-threatening injury.
Chism was parked at about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Station Street when a car described as a gray Nissan sedan drove past and shot into the victim’s car.
It was not known how many shots were fired. It was the seventh homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.
