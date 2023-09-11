The sky released a wave of raindrops right as the Bradley Police Department procession passed by the new signs memorializing fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday along Illinois Route 50.

The signs were installed Friday morning on both sides of the Interstate 57 Exit 315 overpass to honor Rittmanic’s ultimate sacrifice and her legacy with community policing.

The overpass is now dedicated as the Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Overpass.

Recommended for you