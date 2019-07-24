BRADLEY — Bradley’s police chief may be leaving the police department, but officials are saying little about it.
On Monday, the village’s police pension board received Chief Michael Johnston’s retirement application. This was confirmed by police Lt. Phil Trudeau, the board’s president.
Since at least last week, there has been confusion in the village about the status of Johnston. Mayor Mike Watson has not returned messages from the Daily Journal about the issue.
When a reporter caught up with Watson to ask about Johnston after Monday’s village board meeting, the mayor said, “There is nothing to comment on right now. If there is something that develops, then we’ll have that discussion at that time.”
Earlier Monday, Johnston also had nothing to say about whether he would continue with the department.
“I’m not in a position to comment,” he said.
He did not return a message Tuesday.
In May 2016, the village board voted 6-0 to appoint then-Lt. Johnston as chief. A 1987 graduate of Rich East High School, Johnston has been with the department for 22 years.
In late April, the village board appointed Watson as mayor pro tem after the abrupt resignation of Mayor Bruce Adams. In the April 2 election, Watson’s Progressive Citizens Party won a board majority.
The board decided to keep Village Administrator Catherine Wojnarowski and Finance Director Rob Romo, both Adams appointees.
But under Watson, the board fired IT Director Chuck Elliot and decided against renewing interim Fire Chief Jim Eggert’s contract for another six months.
The secrecy of Johnston’s situation resembles the fire department’s earlier this month.
After the village quietly let go Chief Eggert, it was unclear who was in charge of the fire department. An employee answering the phone at the department thought the chief of the neighboring Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Ed St. Louis, was in charge. Asked about that, St. Louis referred questions to the village administrator.
Neither Wojnarowski nor Watson returned messages about who was in charge. Instead the mayor issued a news release hours later with assurances that the village would improve the department. He said “transparency” with residents was one of his main objectives.
A week later, the board ended up appointing Bourbonnais’ deputy chief, Jim Keener, as the interim chief, splitting his time between Bourbonnais and Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!