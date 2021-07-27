BRADLEY — If Bradley were to take on every recommendation to bring its 16 parks up to American with Disabilities Act requirement, it would cost taxpayers $518,640.
Obviously, the village could not take on such a task in a year’s time frame, but the board will begin discussing which projects should come first and how they will be paid for.
Jodi Mariano, a principal with the design firm Teska Associates, presented her findings to the Bradley Village Board on Monday in her “Village Parks Assessment Plan.” She noted that the administration now needs to evaluate the report and determine which projects they view as most essential.
She also added the village should begin to apply for federal Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants to help fund the changes.
Mariano and her team surveyed each of the village’s 16 parks late last year.
Of those 16 parks, Lil’s Park, located just north of East North Street, needed the most attention regarding ADA with a price tag of $88,680. Totaling 15 acres, Lil’s Park is by far the village’s largest park.
Lion’s Park, located immediately west of Kennedy Drive along Herman Place, was in need of the second-highest assistance regarding ADA compliance with a project list totally $73,070.
The bulk of the improvements at Lil’s and Lion’s would come in the form of 5-foot-wide sidewalks. About half of the total ADA upgrades for all 16 parks deals with accessible sidewalks.
Other park ADA project costs were: Robert Martin Sports Complex, $56,140; Glenn’s Park, $54,710; Blatt Park, $46,715; Franklin Park, $34,820; Rudy’s Memorial Park, $30,775; Will Ponikvar Park, $25,790; Newtowne Park, $25,365; Jeanette Park, $24,600; Quail Park, $17,965; Helgeson Memorial Park, $14,605; Legion Park, $8,700; Northfield Park, $8,000; Cap Estates Park, $6,405; and John’s Park, $2,300.
These costs are only associated with addressing ADA needs. The village is considering dramatic changes to Lil’s Park, most notably with a potential for a splash pad. The ADA costs are outside of upgrades such as that.
Mayor Mike Watson said trustees will look in-depth at the project lists and determine how to proceed. He said changes will not happen within the current budget. He said they would begin to be funded in the 2022 budget year.
Unlike many other communities, the Bradley village government is responsible for its park maintenance. Others rely on park districts to operate and maintain parks.
