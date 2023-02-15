Daily Journal logo

BRADLEY — For the second time in a week, the developer of a 50-unit, low-income, senior citizen housing complex targeting east Bradley sought relief on the size of the parking lot required for the development.

For the second time, Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corporation of Lombard, was informed that the project would need to be built with 125 parking spaces, rather than the 100 he desired.

Bradley Pointe Residences is a $16-$18 million project for senior citizens at or below 80% of area median income. The development is expected to begin this fall and be ready for occupancy in fall 2024.

