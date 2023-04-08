Bradley Village Board meeting

Bradley Village Board meeting room.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — A plan to develop a low-income senior citizen apartment complex in Bradley was rejected by the village planning commission.

Developer Rodger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corp., of Lombard, had his final plat request turned down by a 5-2 vote Tuesday by the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

Brown was set to propose a $16 million to $18 million, 50-unit development, known as Bradley Pointe Residences, for a six-acre site where Freedom Drive and Lemna Avenue merge in northeast Bradley, just southeast of the Northfield Square mall property.

