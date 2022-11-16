Bradley Police Sergeant Brandon O'Connor

BRADLEY — The Bradley Village Board approved a three-year contract with the Bradley Elementary School District to provide a school resource officer to the district.

Bradley Police Chief Don Barber told trustees at Monday’s meeting the officer who will be dedicated to the school district has not yet been selected. He noted at least four officers have expressed interest and interviews are being conducted.

The agreement means the school will pay half of the officer’s salary and the village the other half while in the program.

