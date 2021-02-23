BRADLEY — Another step was taken by the Bradley village board in its journey to locate a second fire station in the village’s northern area.
Although the village has only just hired a project management firm — this being PSI Inc. of Kankakee — the approximate $1 million project to redevelop the former Bradley-Bourbonnais Chamber of Commerce office into a fire station will be far less than building from scratch.
Bradley Fire Chief Don Kaderabek and village finance director Rob Romo told the board at Monday’s village board meeting the project will likely cost residents 38 percent versus new construction.
If a new fire station were being constructed from the ground up, Kaderabek said it would likely cost in the $2 million to $2.5 million range.
PSI will be working on a percentage basis rather than a concrete dollar figure as the general contractor. For its construction management fee, it will receive 3.5 percent of the total construction cost.
That means if the project comes in at $1 million, the company’s management fee would be $35,000.
The village has stated the renovation project will cost in the $800,000 to $1 million range.
Bid specifications are anticipated to be sent out to contractors within the next two weeks. Contractors will bid for project work such as demolition, concrete, heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical work.
Romo said the village and PSI are hoping to receive at least three sealed bids per category. PSI, one of the region’s top construction firms, will also be allowed to bid for portions of the work.
The village will be looking to construct a 3,500-square-foot garage to house a fire engine and ambulance. The existing 4,200-square-foot building at the site will be redeveloped to accommodate fire service. The location will have living and training spaces.
The village’s lone fire station is located at the Bradley Municipal complex on West Broadway Street.
The goal is to have contractors in place by as early as late March to early April. If this timeline is met, work at 1690 Newtowne Drive could being in April and the goal is to have the project completed by Oct. 1.
Romo and Kaderabek are hoping the fire and ambulance equipment could be moved into place by early to mid September.
A study completed in early 2020 showed fire and ambulance calls for service times in the area of north and northeast Bradley ranged in the 8- to 9-minute range, far below standard response times of 4 to 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.